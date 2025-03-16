One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
One Liberty Properties Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $567.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18.
One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.
Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties
About One Liberty Properties
One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than One Liberty Properties
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.