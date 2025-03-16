One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

One Liberty Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $567.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

About One Liberty Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

