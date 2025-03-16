Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,415 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $39,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Otter Tail by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Otter Tail by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 27.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $83.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $100.84.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $303.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

