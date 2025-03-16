Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.67.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

