Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 145.9% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $121.67 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.19.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. TD Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,039,125 shares of company stock valued at $137,062,338 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

