Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of PAHC opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 145,359 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 108,918 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after buying an additional 103,618 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 357.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 101,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

