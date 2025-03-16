PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 218 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 66,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.32.

monday.com Stock Performance

MNDY opened at $255.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.45, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.97 and a 200 day moving average of $269.54. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.75 and a fifty-two week high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. Equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

