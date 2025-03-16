PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 33.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,792,000 after purchasing an additional 52,686 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GDDY. Citigroup lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

GoDaddy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.59. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.33 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.25.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $1,094,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,776,543. This represents a 6.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,350,548.34. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,169. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.