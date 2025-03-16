PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 84.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Honda Motor Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:HMC opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.61. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 billion. Analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

