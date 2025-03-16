PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 116 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Primerica by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,807,000 after buying an additional 25,951 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Primerica by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 120,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,140.28. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $285.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.60 and a 200-day moving average of $279.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.12. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. On average, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

