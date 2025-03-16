PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 18,954 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 157.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,954 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after acquiring an additional 286,795 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 163,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 208,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 146,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.60.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

