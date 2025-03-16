PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 63,434 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 199.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,434 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363,977 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,291,000 after buying an additional 7,710,766 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,666,000 after buying an additional 5,238,361 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after buying an additional 4,513,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,231 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

