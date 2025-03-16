PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 9,290 Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.35% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUA stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

