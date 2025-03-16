PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $98.38 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,226.89. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,048 shares of company stock worth $1,513,656 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

