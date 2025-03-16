PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Elbit Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 449,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,520,000 after buying an additional 41,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,158,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 218,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 74,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

ESLT stock opened at $367.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.82. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $175.30 and a 12 month high of $369.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

