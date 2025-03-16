PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REG. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 84.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,125.24. This trade represents a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,872. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

