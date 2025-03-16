PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,567 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 604.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.66. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $196.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

