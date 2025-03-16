PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. Impact Investors Inc bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,434,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,123,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,620,000. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,883,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.16. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $70.52 and a 12 month high of $91.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.35.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

