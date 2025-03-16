PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,510.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 67,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $389.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $442.26 and a 200-day moving average of $449.70. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.49 and a 1 year high of $545.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

