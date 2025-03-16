PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,800,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,325,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,678,000 after buying an additional 846,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,542,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,015,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,182,000 after acquiring an additional 920,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,716,000 after acquiring an additional 32,976 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 target price on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $29.85 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.