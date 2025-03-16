PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 322.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 35,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.20.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

