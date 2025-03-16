PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the third quarter worth $138,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter valued at $252,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PRM stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 1.93.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $86.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.01 million. Analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.