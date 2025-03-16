PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $6,677,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Duolingo by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $283.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.03 and a 200-day moving average of $316.48. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $441.77.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUOL. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.00.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.82, for a total value of $3,368,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $24,251.04. This trade represents a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,499 shares of company stock valued at $29,162,568 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

