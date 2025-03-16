PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.8 %

OSK opened at $95.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.97 and a 200 day moving average of $102.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

