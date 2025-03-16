PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,031,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,129,000 after purchasing an additional 757,014 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 526.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 444,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 373,709 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,553,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,855,000 after purchasing an additional 309,519 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 20.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,621,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after purchasing an additional 270,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

AUB opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 59.39%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

