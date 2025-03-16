PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 5.9% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,577,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,086,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in JD.com by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 242,409 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in JD.com by 65,089.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,214,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,580,000 after buying an additional 2,211,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in JD.com by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 66,693 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Up 4.7 %

JD.com stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JD. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

