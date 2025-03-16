PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Aptiv by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 100,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 36,919 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Aptiv by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 619,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,456,000 after acquiring an additional 355,700 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $3,819,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTV. Argus upgraded shares of Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

