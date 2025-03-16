PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,735 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 46,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $671,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CM opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $67.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.6723 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CM shares. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

