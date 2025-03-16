PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after acquiring an additional 51,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,954,000 after purchasing an additional 34,028 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 492,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,074,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,745,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $140.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.68 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.59 and a 200-day moving average of $144.12.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.98 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

AWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

