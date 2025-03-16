PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 110 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,830,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $744,663,000 after acquiring an additional 161,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TopBuild by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,639,000 after purchasing an additional 34,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 292,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,329,000 after buying an additional 18,174 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BLD opened at $299.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $288.31 and a 12-month high of $495.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI cut shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.88.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

