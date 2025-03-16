PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,423 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,460,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encore Capital Group news, CEO Ashish Masih acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.14 per share, for a total transaction of $702,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 322,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,324,005.56. This trade represents a 6.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashwini Gupta bought 40,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,505.90. This represents a 70.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ECPG opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.92. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.73.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $265.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.40 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. Equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECPG. StockNews.com lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

