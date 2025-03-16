PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,433 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in WEX by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of WEX by 552.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $154.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.60. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.03 and a twelve month high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 target price on WEX in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.73.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

