PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,583 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 66,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 71,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $18.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

