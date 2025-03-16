PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,183 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Desjardins lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $64.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

