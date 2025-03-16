PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,317 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 18.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the third quarter worth $229,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRX opened at $116.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.08. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $113.73 and a one year high of $185.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

