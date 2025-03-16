PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 23,326 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,326 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Medical Properties Trust

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $43,304.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,916.36. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MPW stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.42%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

