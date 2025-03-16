PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,919 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BCS stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.2737 dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BCS. StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Barclays

Barclays Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.