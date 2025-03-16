PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 29,570 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,570 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of AES by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 332,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 133,308 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of AES by 5,143.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 76,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 75,509 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 760,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 195,460 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,375,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AES shares. Mizuho cut their target price on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AES in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Read Our Latest Report on AES

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.