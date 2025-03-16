PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 313 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2,018.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $127.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $98.32 and a 52 week high of $134.20.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

