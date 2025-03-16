PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 35,181 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,181 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of NU by 86.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NU opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

