PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 496 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 86.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,952,000 after buying an additional 918,078 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 508.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 946,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,911,000 after acquiring an additional 790,974 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,279,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,028,000 after acquiring an additional 630,768 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3,155.8% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 449,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,501,000 after purchasing an additional 435,495 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,324,000 after purchasing an additional 416,701 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 78.82, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.46.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $212,168.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,486.50. This represents a 14.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $114,792.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,918,065.52. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $2,912,212. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.19.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

