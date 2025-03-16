PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $455.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.12 and a 52-week high of $536.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

