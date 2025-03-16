Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 189,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. FMR LLC raised its position in Corning by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Corning by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,983,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,534,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,718 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,009,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,958,000 after acquiring an additional 692,366 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,892,000 after acquiring an additional 635,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,719,000 after acquiring an additional 592,187 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Corning Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of GLW opened at $46.86 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

