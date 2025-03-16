Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 168,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Argus lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

