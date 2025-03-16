Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 117,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,008,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,497.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 426,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,042,000 after buying an additional 399,800 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 339,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after buying an additional 303,438 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,400,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,485,000 after buying an additional 257,791 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $11,219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,259,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,484,000 after buying an additional 98,197 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.90.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.36 and a 52-week high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

