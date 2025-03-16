Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 114,228 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 114,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,057,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,484 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,800,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,344,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $3,702,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $645,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,770.56. The trade was a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,803 shares of company stock worth $3,900,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $69.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

