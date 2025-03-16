Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $11.90 Million in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,049 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,904,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 129,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.56.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 5.5 %

MANH stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.10 and a 52-week high of $312.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

