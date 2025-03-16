Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 100.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 73.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 23.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 51.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $134.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.02. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.23 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.87.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

