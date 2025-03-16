Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 133,927 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 133,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,691,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,735,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after buying an additional 510,582 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,318.26. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,496.46. This trade represents a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

