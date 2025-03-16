Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 43,535 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,632,000 after acquiring an additional 592,038 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 11,057.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,119,000 after acquiring an additional 294,228 shares during the period. Avala Global LP bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,960,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,380,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,636,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MongoDB Price Performance
MongoDB stock opened at $185.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.29. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.13 and a fifty-two week high of $387.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.65 and a beta of 1.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $39,561.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,706.91. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $67,183.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,455.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,314 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,833 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on MDB. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.87.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
