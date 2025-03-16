Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 171,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,677,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.0 %

ADM opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.